Kerala: Congress averts crisis as Sudhakaran backs down, second list out

However, by late evening, issues were sorted. Later that evening, the party released its second list of 37 candidates, taking its total to 92 out of 140 seats it is contesting under its alliance with the United Democratic Front (UDF). Despite intense lobbying by Sudhakaran and fellow MP Adoor Prakash, both were denied tickets. The party instead nominated T.O. Mohanan in Kannur and Prof. Satheesh Kochuparambil in Konni.