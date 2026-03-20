Kerala: Congress averts crisis as Sudhakaran backs down, second list out

Summary of this article
The confrontation underscored recurring friction between the party high command and state-level leaders.
Swift intervention prevented escalation, with Sudhakaran ultimately aligning with the leadership.
Although the immediate crisis has passed, the episode has dented the party’s public image at a critical time.
After four days of internal tension, senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran stepped back on Thursday, affirming he would abide by the party’s authority and would not contest without its consent—quelling talk of an independent bid.
“I will stay with the party… Where else would I go? I have been denied a ticket, not removed,” he said in Delhi after days out of the public eye. “I will not stand as an independent. I will contest only if the party permits.”
The statement, delivered as he left for the airport from his Delhi residence, eased pressure on a leadership that had spent several days managing a dispute triggered by one of its most outspoken figures in north Kerala.
The dispute came to a head on Wednesday evening when, following an extended बैठक, the Congress leadership chose former Kannur mayor T O Mohanan as its candidate for the Kannur Assembly constituency.
Tensions escalated on Thursday morning when Lok Sabha MP and senior leader K Sudhakaran openly pressed his claim to contest, challenging the party leadership’s clear directive barring sitting MPs from entering the fray.
However, by late evening, issues were sorted. Later that evening, the party released its second list of 37 candidates, taking its total to 92 out of 140 seats it is contesting under its alliance with the United Democratic Front (UDF). Despite intense lobbying by Sudhakaran and fellow MP Adoor Prakash, both were denied tickets. The party instead nominated T.O. Mohanan in Kannur and Prof. Satheesh Kochuparambil in Konni.
The leadership had made its position on MPs clear weeks earlier, yet Sudhakaran, popular among grassroots workers, travelled to Delhi hoping for an exception. As that prospect faded, he reportedly reacted angrily. Known for his combative politics against the CPI(M) in Kannur, he argued that MPs should be allowed to contest, reflecting the wishes of party workers.
For a time, his camp hinted he might stand as an independent. However, after a call from party president Mallikarjun Kharge and with no concession from the leadership, he relented and agreed to abide by the party line. Speaking before returning to Kerala, he said he would remain in the party, acknowledging its authority.
His decision ended several days of uncertainty. “I will not contest as an independent,” he said, adding he would only run with party approval. The statement brought relief to a leadership already grappling with challenges elsewhere.
The flashpoint came when the party finalised Mohanan as its Kannur candidate after a prolonged meeting. Sudhakaran, who said he had not been consulted, reacted sharply, contacting senior leaders including K C Venugopal and expressing his dissatisfaction. Reports suggested his supporters even circulated rival candidate lists, raising concerns of further escalation.
Senior figures such as A.K. Antony and Ramesh Chennithala intervened to defuse the situation. Antony remarked that Sudhakaran would not act in a way that might aid the return of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.
Meanwhile, events in Kannur reflected the shifting mood. Initial protests outside the DCC office by Sudhakaran’s supporters gave way to brief celebrations amid rumours the leadership might reconsider. When it became clear no such rethink was forthcoming, uncertainty returned.
His retreat marks the end of a brief but dramatic confrontation that once again highlights the Congress’s traditional conflict between central authority and powerful local leaders. The crisis may have been averted, but it has damaged the image of a party that can ill afford it.