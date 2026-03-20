What Happens At Night First Look: DiCaprio, Lawrence Reunite In Scorsese Film

Summary of this article
What Happens at Night first look reveals DiCaprio, Lawrence.
Scorsese returns to psychological horror storytelling.
Film adapts novel exploring marriage and identity.
The What Happens at Night first look has offered a glimpse into Martin Scorsese’s upcoming psychological drama, reuniting Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a haunting story centred on marriage and identity. The image has drawn attention for its stark visual tone and the pairing of two major stars.
As reported by Variety, the first-look image was shared by both DiCaprio and Scorsese on social media. It features the actors as a married couple walking through a cold, wintry landscape, hinting at an unsettling atmosphere. The film is described as a marriage-focused psychological horror, signalling a return to the director’s darker storytelling style.
Story and cast details revealed
The film is adapted from Peter Cameron’s novel of the same name. It follows an American couple who travel to a remote European town with the intention of adopting a child. However, it is suggested that their surroundings become increasingly disorienting, leading them to question not only their circumstances but also their relationship and sense of self.
The supporting cast includes Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson and Jared Harris. Production is currently underway, marking another collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese, who have previously worked together on several acclaimed films.
Scorsese’s approach and Lawrence’s first collaboration
While DiCaprio has frequently collaborated with Scorsese on films such as The Wolf of Wall Street and Shutter Island, this project marks Jennifer Lawrence’s first time working with the filmmaker.
In a previous conversation cited by Variety, it was shared by DiCaprio that Scorsese often provides extensive film references to guide performances. It was explained that these references could include screenings focused on specific scenes or tones, sometimes drawing from international cinema to shape the film’s mood. It was also suggested that such an approach would offer a detailed and immersive creative process.
The project is backed by Apple, continuing its association with Scorsese following Killers of the Flower Moon.
No release date for What Happens at Night has been announced yet.