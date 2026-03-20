BCCI Selectors To Track Team India Probables For ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 During IPL 2026 - Report

Summary of this article
India have already commenced their planning for the ICC World Cup 2027
BCCI selectors will be monitoring the probable players during the IPL 2026
The panel members are expected to be present for matches at their respective bases
The 14th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will take place in the months of October and November in 2027. The tournament will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. It will mark the return of the ODI World Cup to the Super Six format as it will be conducted expansively with 14 teams split into two groups. After a long wait, this event marks a return to the African continent for the first time since 2003.
India, currently on a streak with three consecutive ICC title victories are aiming to end their ODI World Cup drought in 2027. They have already started the planning and preparations for it.
Despite the ODI World Cup being a year away, India's 20-odd probables have already been earmarked and the five national selectors will keep an eye on these players during the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting March 28, a top BCCI source told PTI on Friday.
The Ajit Agarakar-led panel comprises SS Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Pragyan Ojha.
The panel members are expected to be present for matches at their respective bases while tracking the other games on TV. IPL begins with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.
Focus On ODI Hopefuls During IPL
While Agarkar is Mumbai-based, Das is a Kolkata resident. RP Singh and Ratra reside in the National Capital Region, and Ojha is expected to watch the his share of the IPL games in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
"The BCCI is looking at each selector watching at least one game per week which covers five games per week from the venue. Else obviously they can track on TV," the official said.
It is understood that with the 2028 T20 World Cup and, prior to that, the Olympics in the same year, this IPL will be more about tracking the performance of those 20-odd players who are going to be in the mix for the 50-over World Cup.
The selectors are not expected to look at any breakout IPL star for the ODI World Cup.
The core 50-over specialists are all known and their performance and fitness will be tracked during this year's IPL.
It is reliably learnt that pacer Harshit Rana will take considerable time to recover and the four other fast bowlers for ODIs will be Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
(With PTI Inputs)