Oscar Winners Ryan Coogler And Autumn Durald Arkapaw Team Up Again For The X-Files Reboot

Summary of this article
Academy Award-winner Ryan Coogler has once again collaborated with Autumn Durald Arkapaw for The X-Files reboot series.
Arkapaw won an Oscar for Best Cinematography for Sinners.
Oscar-nominated VFX supervisor Michael Ralla has also boarded.
Ryan Coogler's vampire-themed film, Sinners, which bagged a record-breaking 16 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, took home four Oscars—Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Original Screenplay (Coogler), Best Cinematography (Autumn Durald Arkapaw) and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson).
Ryan Coogler collaborates with Autumn Durald Arkapaw to direct X-Files reboot
As per a report in Gold Derby, Coogler is writing and directing a pilot for Hulu's The X-Files reboot. The report also claimed that he will serve as executive producer of the series, starring Danielle Deadwyler.
The same report also stated that Coogler has selected some of his previous collaborators for the project, including cinematographer Arkapaw and Oscar-nominated VFX supervisor Michael Ralla.
Arkapaw and Ralla started working with Coogler on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).
X-Files reboot cast and crew
Hulu previously announced that Coogler’s fellow Sinners producers and partners in Proximity Media, wife Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, will also serve as executive producers, along with Proximity exec Simone Harris. Jennifer Yale (Outlander, Legion, and Your Friends and Neighbors) will serve as the showrunner.
Coogler is planning the production and doing his best to keep the details under wraps. A source informed that the initial plan for The X-Files is to go with the show's “monster of the week” format.
The official logline of the series, according to Hulu, reads: “Two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”
On The X-Files, Coogler told Variety last year, “Like my relationship with Rocky with my dad, The X-Files is one of those things with my mom. So this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She’s fired up.”