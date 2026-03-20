Ajit Agarkar Yet To Seek Extension, Chairman Of Selector's Contract To End In September - Report

Team India has recently conquered the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title. They became the first team to successfully defend a title and at the same time win a T20 World Cup at their home. While the credits of the massive success goes to head coach Gautam Gambhir and the players, a fair share can be given to chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar as well. There has also been talks that Agarkar has sought for a contract extension following the victory.