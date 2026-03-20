Ajit Agarkar Yet To Seek Extension, Chairman Of Selector's Contract To End In September - Report

There has been talks that BCCI's chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar has been seeking a contract extension following India's ICC T20 World Cup win as his tenure ends in September

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Ajit Agarkar
BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Senior BCCI official refuted news of Ajit Agarkar seeking contract extension

  • His contract will end in September 2026

  • Agarkar has been BCCI's chairman of selectors since 2023

Team India has recently conquered the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title. They became the first team to successfully defend a title and at the same time win a T20 World Cup at their home. While the credits of the massive success goes to head coach Gautam Gambhir and the players, a fair share can be given to chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar as well. There has also been talks that Agarkar has sought for a contract extension following the victory.

Ajit Agarkar was appointed as the Chairman of BCCI's Senior Men’s Selection Committee during a busy time for Indian cricket, just months before the 2023 ODI World Cup. As a former all-rounder with vast experience in all formats, the BCCI chose him to bring stability and a clear vision to the team’s selection process. His appointment was seen as a major step toward building a more modern and data-driven approach for the national side.

His tenure so far has been defined by massive success in white-ball cricket. Under his leadership, India has reached four major ICC finals and won three trophies, including back-to-back T20 World Cup titles in 2024 and 2026, and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

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While the team has struggled in Test matches during this period, Agarkar has been praised for managing the transition of the squad. He has successfully integrated young stars like Shubman Gill into leadership roles while handling the retirements of legends like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from shorter formats.

Agarkar Hasn't Asked For Contract Extension

While talking with PTI, a senior official rejected speculation that Agarkar has sought an extension till the 50-over World Cup after a triumphant T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year.

"The selection panel is a sub-committee of the BCCI and the selectors' contract runs till September this year," a senior BCCI official privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Ajit's contract ends in September and after that BCCI secretary and Ajit will have to decide whether he would continue till next year's ODI World Cup. A senior selector can continue upto four years as per constitution and he doesn't need to seek an extension," he said.

The Ajit Agarakar-led panel comprises SS Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Pragyan Ojha.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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