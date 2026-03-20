In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones: A Friend Of The Pirates Comes To Cinemas

“He does it when he’s dreaming of Idi Amin. Idi Amin killed his pop or something,” says Shah Rukh Khan in In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989), appearing within the first few minutes of the film as a half-naked, slightly effeminate slacker with an unfortunate haircut, credited as a nameless “College Senior”. This unflattering appearance was Khan’s first in a feature film, which he left midway, by his own admission, because the writer and the director of the film, Arundhati Roy and Pradip Kishen, cut his screentime. Curiously, his voice—completely devoid of its little quivers and his signature baritone—is heard off-screen before he appears on-screen. Even the most ardent of his fans can be forgiven if they don’t recognise it. It is perhaps prophetic that the film, which does not even attempt to flirt with traditional models of film stardom, sits awkwardly in his filmography on Wikipedia as a “television film”, and not a feature film, despite being feature-length. In the other feature films on his Wikipedia page, he is the star—the narrative anchor and the focus of the film’s advertising. But not in this film.