IPL 2026: Brand Spends To Touch INR 700 Crore As Influencer Marketing Gathers Pace - Report

The growth sees a significant jump of INR 250 crore from 2023 IPL to an estimated INR 550 crore in 2025 as brands shift their focus from digital advertising to content creators

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2025 Suspended for a week
MS Dhoni with the IPL trophy. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 starts off from March 28 with RCB taking on SRH

  • Influencer marketing has gathered pace for IPL 2026

  • Influencer-led campaigns is expected to touch INR 700 crore

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is just around the corner and with the action on field gathers pace, there's more happening off it too! The influencer marketing around the tournament is seeing a sharp growth, with brands turning to creators to engage audiences during the marquee tourney.

As per a report by creator intelligence platform Qoruz, influencer-led campaigns is expected to touch INR 700 crore, seeing a sharp rise in this segment this season.

The growth sees a significant jump of INR 250 crore from 2023 IPL to an estimated INR 550 crore in 2025 as brands shift their focus from digital advertising to content creators.

The report states that the IPL digital ad spends are projected to rise from INR 3,800 to INR 4,400 crores in 2026 IPL, with influencer marketing taking 16-18 percent of the total amount.

Speaking on the findings, Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Co-Founder and CEO, Qoruz, said (on Social Samosa website), “IPL is no longer just a broadcast moment, it’s an economy in motion. It’s one of the few moments where demand for attention is guaranteed, but the supply of attention isn’t. Everyone shows up, but not everything gets seen. What’s changing is that value is now being created in places that didn’t exist a few years ago. IPL isn’t just being watched anymore, it’s being participated in, and that’s where attention is fragmenting and resurfacing across creators.”

Related Content
CEO and key members of the RR squad were present in the jersey launch event in Jaipur on Sunday, March 16, 2026. - File
IPL 2026: Check Out New Jerseys Of CSK, MI, RCB And All Teams
Hardik Pandya’s INR 12 Crore Ferrari 12Cilindri Video Goes Viral After Successful T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign - X
Hardik Pandya’s INR 12 Crore Ferrari 12Cilindri Video Goes Viral After Successful T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed was picked up by Indian-owned Sunrisers Leeds in the Hundred auction 2026 for a staggering INR 2.34 crore. - | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Abrar Ahmed Fact File: Check Out Why Sunrisers Leeds Bought Him For 2.34 Crore In The Hundred Auction
India's players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List
Related Content

The report highlights the changes in campaign strategies that brands are willing to shell on across different creator levels to maintain the engagement with the audiences during the tournament.

The IPL 2026 starts off from March 28 WITH reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a partial schedule of the 19th Indian Premier League owing due to the upcoming assembly elections in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Selectors To Track Team India Probables For ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 During IPL 2026 - Report

  2. Ajit Agarkar Yet To Seek Extension, Chairman Of Selector's Contract To End In September - Report

  3. India To Field Full-Strength Squad In One-Off Test Match Against Afghanistan - Report

  4. IPL 2026: Big Blow For Delhi Capitals As Mitchell Starc Expected To Miss Opening Phase Of The Season - Reports

  5. IPL 2026: England All-Rounder Sam Curran Ruled Out Of The Entire Season Due To Suspected Groin Injury

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

  2. Day In Pics: March 19, 2026

  3. Day In Pics: March 18, 2026

  4. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  5. PM Modi Speaks to Qatar Emir Amid Iran Strikes

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  2. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  3. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: UAE Responding To Iran Drones And Strikes As UN Chiefs Calls For Peace

  4. Delhi’s Deafening Silence On Iran

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

  2. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  3. From Festival To Tragedy: The March 2000 Sikh Massacre In Kashmir

  4. VD Satheesan: CPI(M) is heading towards disintegration; In Bengal it took 33 years, in Kerala 10 years

  5. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to File Nomination for Jalukbari Seat

  6. Kerala: Congress averts crisis as Sudhakaran backs down, second list out

  7. The Voice of Hind Rajab: CBFC Blocks Theatrical Release Amid Fear It ‘Would Break Up The India-Israel Relationship'

  8. UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Palace Reach QFs