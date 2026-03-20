IPL 2026: Brand Spends To Touch INR 700 Crore As Influencer Marketing Gathers Pace - Report

Summary of this article
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 starts off from March 28 with RCB taking on SRH
Influencer marketing has gathered pace for IPL 2026
Influencer-led campaigns is expected to touch INR 700 crore
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is just around the corner and with the action on field gathers pace, there's more happening off it too! The influencer marketing around the tournament is seeing a sharp growth, with brands turning to creators to engage audiences during the marquee tourney.
As per a report by creator intelligence platform Qoruz, influencer-led campaigns is expected to touch INR 700 crore, seeing a sharp rise in this segment this season.
The growth sees a significant jump of INR 250 crore from 2023 IPL to an estimated INR 550 crore in 2025 as brands shift their focus from digital advertising to content creators.
The report states that the IPL digital ad spends are projected to rise from INR 3,800 to INR 4,400 crores in 2026 IPL, with influencer marketing taking 16-18 percent of the total amount.
Speaking on the findings, Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Co-Founder and CEO, Qoruz, said (on Social Samosa website), “IPL is no longer just a broadcast moment, it’s an economy in motion. It’s one of the few moments where demand for attention is guaranteed, but the supply of attention isn’t. Everyone shows up, but not everything gets seen. What’s changing is that value is now being created in places that didn’t exist a few years ago. IPL isn’t just being watched anymore, it’s being participated in, and that’s where attention is fragmenting and resurfacing across creators.”
The report highlights the changes in campaign strategies that brands are willing to shell on across different creator levels to maintain the engagement with the audiences during the tournament.
The IPL 2026 starts off from March 28 WITH reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a partial schedule of the 19th Indian Premier League owing due to the upcoming assembly elections in the country.