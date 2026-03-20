IPL 2026: Brand Spends To Touch INR 700 Crore As Influencer Marketing Gathers Pace - Report

Speaking on the findings, Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Co-Founder and CEO, Qoruz, said (on Social Samosa website), “IPL is no longer just a broadcast moment, it’s an economy in motion. It’s one of the few moments where demand for attention is guaranteed, but the supply of attention isn’t. Everyone shows up, but not everything gets seen. What’s changing is that value is now being created in places that didn’t exist a few years ago. IPL isn’t just being watched anymore, it’s being participated in, and that’s where attention is fragmenting and resurfacing across creators.”