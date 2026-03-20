So Ji-sub Backs The Voice of Hind Rajab, Brings It To South Korea

The actor, one of the film's co-producers, has narrated the Korean theatrical trailer

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
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So Ji-sub Backs The Voice of Hind Rajab
So Ji-sub Backs The Voice of Hind Rajab Photo: Illustration
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab is set for its South Korea release on April 15.

  • So Ji-sub has narrated the Korean trailer.

  • The docudrama reconstructs the failed rescue of a five-year-old Palestinian girl shot down by Israeli forces.

Actor So Ji-sub has brought Kaouther Ben Hania's Oscar-nominated docudrama, The Voice of Hind Rajab, to South Korea as one of its co-producers. So Ji-sub is best known for his roles in I'm Sorry, I Love You (2004), the hit romance-comedy Master's Sun (2013), and the popular Oh My Venus (2015). On March 17, the team behind The Voice of Hind Rajab (distributed by The Contents On, co-produced by Firstman Studio and So Ji-sub) announced the film’s April 15 release alongside the main trailer featuring So Ji-sub’s narration and the first poster.

Voice of Hind Rajab censored in India - IMDB
The Voice of Hind Rajab: CBFC Blocks Theatrical Release Amid Fear It ‘Would Break Up The India-Israel Relationship'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

In the trailer released with the announcement of the release date, So Ji-sub's narration rings out loud and unambiguous, "It is only through film that we can fully confront what we cannot stop, avoid, or turn away from."

The Voice of Hind Rajab tells the story of a real 5-year-old Palestinian girl who was trapped inside a car attacked by Israeli forces in Gaza and later found dead. The film centers on the real phone call Hind made to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement during her rescue attempt.

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The docudrama drew more than 20 minutes of thunderous applause when it world premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year where it went on to win the fest’s Silver Lion. The Indian theatrical release, which was planned for this month, is being blocked by the country’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for political reasons, according to the film’s local distributor.

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