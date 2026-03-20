So Ji-sub Backs The Voice of Hind Rajab, Brings It To South Korea

Actor So Ji-sub has brought Kaouther Ben Hania's Oscar-nominated docudrama, The Voice of Hind Rajab, to South Korea as one of its co-producers. So Ji-sub is best known for his roles in I'm Sorry, I Love You (2004), the hit romance-comedy Master's Sun (2013), and the popular Oh My Venus (2015). On March 17, the team behind The Voice of Hind Rajab (distributed by The Contents On, co-produced by Firstman Studio and So Ji-sub) announced the film’s April 15 release alongside the main trailer featuring So Ji-sub’s narration and the first poster.