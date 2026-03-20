Mamta Kulkarni Makes TV Comeback After 25 Years With Laughter Chefs Season 3

Mamta Kulkarni's presence on Laughter Chefs Season 3 was filled with 90s nostalgia, comedy, madness and fun.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Mamta Kulkarni, Laughter Chefs Season 3
Mamta Kulkarni on Laughter Chefs Season 3 Photo: Colors TV
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mamta Kulkarni's presence on Laughter Chefs Season 3 was filled with 90s nostalgia, comedy, madness and fun.

  • She has made her comeback to television after 25 years.

  • Hosted by Bharti Singh, the show saw television celebs, including Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair and others.

Mamta Kulkarni, one of the most popular actors in the 1990s, has made a comeback to television after 25 years with her appearance on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3. Mamta Kulkarni's comeback is no less a nostalgic trip for the 90s kids. Earlier, the actress shared her excitement on her return and also expressed gratitude.

Mamta Kulkarni on Laughter Chefs Season 3

Earlier this month, Mamta was all smiles as she addressed the media ahead of the show. “I am very excited. I am coming on television after 25 years,” she said, adding, “In fact, if you notice, I have never been on television in the last 25 years of my life.”

The actress said she decided to appear on the show because of the light-hearted format and positive energy. She said the show is a perfect platform to laugh, cook and enjoy, given the tense situation currently.

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The 53-year-old actress also revealed that she had watched a few episodes of the show before giving a nod to it. “Yes, I have seen two or three episodes and enjoyed it a lot,” she said, adding that she enjoys the blend of cooking challenges and comedy.

Laughter Chefs Season 3 Mamta Kulkarni episode

The special episode was a celebration of Mamta's iconic films and songs. The contestants welcomed her, dressed in costumes inspired by her blockbuster movies. The tribute was filled with laughter, drama, emotions and some stunning performances.

Bharti Singh, Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani recreated Karan Arjun moments on the show. Bharti Singh tickled the funny bones with the recreation of the mother character from the film. Kundrra and Bijlani also pulled off their mimicry.

Krushna Abhishek stole the limelight with his act on Maang Meri Bharo, leaving everyone in splits.

Mamta also shared some behind-the-scenes moments from Karan Arjun. She revealed how Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan skipped a dance sequence, leaving her alone.

“There was a song where the choreography was planned for Salman, Shah Rukh and me. But somehow, both of them managed to shift the entire focus on me,” she shared.

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Laughter Chefs Season 3 airs on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM. It is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.

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