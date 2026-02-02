The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt Return To The Fashion World And Its Politics

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer sees a reunion of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer
The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer out Photo: YouTube
The Devil Wears Prada 2 marks Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's return to the popular franchise after two decades. Streep, Hathaway and Blunt are reprising their respective roles as Miranda Priestly, Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton.

20th Century Studios on Sunday released a new trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, giving us a glimpse of the high-end fashion world.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

The trailer starts with an exchange of remarks between Charlton (Blunt) and Andy (Hathaway). During a meeting, Emily tells Andy, “You’ve changed,” adding, “You’re much more confident. You kept those eyebrows, though, didn’t you?”

Miranda struggles to recognise Andy and asks Nigel if he knows her.“She was one of the Emilies,” he says, leaving Miranda confused.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 plot

The original film, based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel of the same name, was about an ambitious graduate, Andy Sachs, who became the junior assistant to Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of a high-end fashion magazine.

As per reports, the sequel follows Priestly navigating her career amid the collapse of her magazine. She faces a new rival in Charlton, who was her assistant in the first part. She is now in a high post at a luxury advertising group, controlling the advertising revenue that Priestly needs.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel, with a script by Aline Brosh McKenna. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman are also reprising their roles from the 2006 film.

Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora are the new additions to the fashion comedy.

It is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna. 

The second instalment will arrive in cinemas on May 1, 2026.

