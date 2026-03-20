IPL 2026: SLC Makes Physical Performance Test Clearance Mandatory To Receive NOC For Indian Premier League

Summary of this article
Franchises suffering from injury woes ahead of IPL 2026
Few Sri Lankan cricketers are yet to get NOCs from their board
Sri Lanka Cricket shares statement over policy for NOC
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to commence from March 28. Saturday. Teams have already started gathering up with the overseas and Indian players arriving for the pre-season camp. They have commenced training to get used to the match intensity ahead of the season. Amid that, the franchises are suffering from injuring woes which has made the participation of some key players uncertain.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings suffered a big blow as Harshit Rana and Nathan Ellis are expected to be ruled out of the season with injuries. Ellis getting ruled out has already been confirmed, while Harshit is unlikely to take any part in the competition.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru received setbacks as well as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are set to miss the first part of the competition. Cummins being the captain of SRH, Ishan Kishan has been appointed the stand-in captain till Cummins becomes available. Hazlewood's late arrival will also be a challenge for RCB to manage.
Many cricketers who are uncertain for the IPL 2026 are from Sri Lanka. Wanindu Hasaranga is dealing with a severe hamstring tear and he missed the latter half of the T20 World Cup. It is still not clear whether he will be able to join with the Lucknow Super Giants squad.
Matheesha Pathirana and Eshan Malinga are suffering from similar issue. Pathirana has been rehabbing a calf strain that cut his World Cup campaign short in February. KKR, who invested INR 18 crore in the young "slinger," are expecting him to join the squad soon. But there has been no timeline given on his availability.
SRH fast bowler Eshan Malinga was ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup and is in doubt for IPL 2026 due to a severe shoulder injury. He suffered a dislocated non-bowling shoulder during a T20I against England and is undergoing rehabilitation. While he has not been officially ruled out for the entire season yet, medical reports suggest he is likely to miss at least the first half of the tournament.
KKR, SRH, RCB and LSG continue to wait for the No Objection Certificates (NOC) for the Sri Lankan players as the IPL 2026 season nears.
Sri Lanka Cricket Provides Statement On Player NOC's
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have released a statement regarding the pending No Objection Certificate's (NOC) of the players that are injured. They have decided to conduct mandatory fitness tests early next week in Colombo for all players heading to the IPL. These tests, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, are required because several key stars are returning from injuries sustained during the 2026 T20 World Cup.
The board’s policy is strict, a NOC will only be issued to players who meet specific fitness benchmarks. This ensures that players are physically ready for the long tournament and protects their long-term health for national duties.
Players like Matheesha Pathirana (calf), Wanindu Hasaranga (hamstring), Eshan Malinga (shoulder), and Nuwan Thushara are among those expected to appear before the medical board.
SLC have also revealed that Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis have already received their NOC's after completing the physical performance tests.