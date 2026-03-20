IPL 2026: SLC Makes Physical Performance Test Clearance Mandatory To Receive NOC For Indian Premier League

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) release statement making physical performance test clearance mandatory for the likes of Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara and Wanindu Hasaranga in order to join IPL

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Sri Lanka icc T20 World Cup 2026 Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out Dilshan Madushanka Replace
File photo of Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana. Photo: X/Sri Lanka Cricket
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Franchises suffering from injury woes ahead of IPL 2026

  • Few Sri Lankan cricketers are yet to get NOCs from their board

  • Sri Lanka Cricket shares statement over policy for NOC

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to commence from March 28. Saturday. Teams have already started gathering up with the overseas and Indian players arriving for the pre-season camp. They have commenced training to get used to the match intensity ahead of the season. Amid that, the franchises are suffering from injuring woes which has made the participation of some key players uncertain.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings suffered a big blow as Harshit Rana and Nathan Ellis are expected to be ruled out of the season with injuries. Ellis getting ruled out has already been confirmed, while Harshit is unlikely to take any part in the competition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru received setbacks as well as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are set to miss the first part of the competition. Cummins being the captain of SRH, Ishan Kishan has been appointed the stand-in captain till Cummins becomes available. Hazlewood's late arrival will also be a challenge for RCB to manage.

Many cricketers who are uncertain for the IPL 2026 are from Sri Lanka. Wanindu Hasaranga is dealing with a severe hamstring tear and he missed the latter half of the T20 World Cup. It is still not clear whether he will be able to join with the Lucknow Super Giants squad.

Related Content
Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Harshit Rana - AP
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Not Seeking Replacements For Injured Harshit Rana And Matheesha Pathirana
File photo of Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana. - X/Sri Lanka Cricket
Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: Will KKR Get His Service? Sri Lankan Pace Ace Shares Status Ahead of IPL 2026
Pakistan's Babar Azam throws the ball back as he jumps across the boundry rope during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?
File photo of Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana. - X/Sri Lanka Cricket
Sri Lanka At T20 World Cup: Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement
Related Content

Matheesha Pathirana and Eshan Malinga are suffering from similar issue. Pathirana has been rehabbing a calf strain that cut his World Cup campaign short in February. KKR, who invested INR 18 crore in the young "slinger," are expecting him to join the squad soon. But there has been no timeline given on his availability.

SRH fast bowler Eshan Malinga was ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup and is in doubt for IPL 2026 due to a severe shoulder injury. He suffered a dislocated non-bowling shoulder during a T20I against England and is undergoing rehabilitation. While he has not been officially ruled out for the entire season yet, medical reports suggest he is likely to miss at least the first half of the tournament.

KKR, SRH, RCB and LSG continue to wait for the No Objection Certificates (NOC) for the Sri Lankan players as the IPL 2026 season nears.

Sri Lanka Cricket Provides Statement On Player NOC's

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have released a statement regarding the pending No Objection Certificate's (NOC) of the players that are injured. They have decided to conduct mandatory fitness tests early next week in Colombo for all players heading to the IPL. These tests, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, are required because several key stars are returning from injuries sustained during the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The board’s policy is strict, a NOC will only be issued to players who meet specific fitness benchmarks. This ensures that players are physically ready for the long tournament and protects their long-term health for national duties.

Players like Matheesha Pathirana (calf), Wanindu Hasaranga (hamstring), Eshan Malinga (shoulder), and Nuwan Thushara are among those expected to appear before the medical board.

SLC have also revealed that Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis have already received their NOC's after completing the physical performance tests.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Selectors To Track Team India Probables For ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 During IPL 2026 - Report

  2. Ajit Agarkar Yet To Seek Extension, Chairman Of Selector's Contract To End In September - Report

  3. India To Field Full-Strength Squad In One-Off Test Match Against Afghanistan - Report

  4. IPL 2026: Big Blow For Delhi Capitals As Mitchell Starc Expected To Miss Opening Phase Of The Season - Reports

  5. IPL 2026: England All-Rounder Sam Curran Ruled Out Of The Entire Season Due To Suspected Groin Injury

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

  2. Day In Pics: March 19, 2026

  3. Day In Pics: March 18, 2026

  4. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  5. PM Modi Speaks to Qatar Emir Amid Iran Strikes

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  2. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  3. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: UAE Responding To Iran Drones And Strikes As UN Chiefs Calls For Peace

  4. Delhi’s Deafening Silence On Iran

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

  2. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  3. From Festival To Tragedy: The March 2000 Sikh Massacre In Kashmir

  4. VD Satheesan: CPI(M) is heading towards disintegration; In Bengal it took 33 years, in Kerala 10 years

  5. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to File Nomination for Jalukbari Seat

  6. Kerala: Congress averts crisis as Sudhakaran backs down, second list out

  7. The Voice of Hind Rajab: CBFC Blocks Theatrical Release Amid Fear It ‘Would Break Up The India-Israel Relationship'

  8. UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Palace Reach QFs