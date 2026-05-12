Vin Diesel Reveals Fast & Furious TV Series In Development At Peacock

Summary of this article
A new Fast & Furious TV show is in development.
Vin Diesel announced during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in New York alongside Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.
The plot and cast details are under wraps.
Actor Vin Diesel revealed that Universal Television is developing a new Fast & Furious television series for Peacock. Diesel announced Monday (May 11) during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in New York alongside Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.
Vin Diesel announces Fast & Furious TV series
According to Variety, Diesel said, “For the last decade, we have realised that the fans have wanted more.”
“They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right… It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family, would be protected in the TV space… The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the Fast and Furious universe.”
About Fast & Furious TV series
Diesel said that four shows were in the works, but a person with knowledge about the project said only one is currently is being developed, and others are at various stages of development at Universal TV.
Plot and cast details are still under wraps, but Diesel promised the show would honour the legacy of the franchise.
Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman serve as co-showrunners and executive producers and have also written the pilot. Diesel will executive-produce the show along with Sam Vincent, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan.
For the unversed, the animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers, which ran between 2019 and 2021, was previously aired on Netflix.
There have been 11 films in the franchise, with the 12th one, Fast Forever, hitting the screens in 2028.