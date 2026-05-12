Vin Diesel Reveals Fast & Furious TV Series In Development At Peacock

“They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right… It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family, would be protected in the TV space… The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the Fast and Furious universe.”