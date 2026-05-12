76ers 114-144 Knicks, NBA Playoffs: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Lead NY To Finals

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and the New York Knicks are back in the Eastern Conference finals, tying the NBA postseason record with 25 3-pointers in front of a raucous crowd rooting for the road team and rolling past the Philadelphia 76ers 144-114 on Sunday to sweep the second-round series. Deuce McBride started in place of the injured OG Anunoby and hit seven 3-pointers, going 4 for 4 in the first quarter when the Knicks had another record with 11, and scored 25 points. Brunson had 22 points and Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 17 in the Knicks’ latest lopsided playoff victory. The Knicks’ 19.4 point-per-game margin of victory is the largest through two rounds since the playoffs went to 16 teams in 1984.

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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Knicks vs 76ers-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, from left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond and Paul George during the second half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Knicks vs 76ers-Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks' Ariel Hukporti, right, dunks past Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Edwards during the second half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Knicks vs 76ers-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the second half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Knicks vs 76ers-Miles McBride
New York Knicks' Miles McBride reacts after scoring during the second half of Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Knicks vs 76ers-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson reacts after scoring during the second half of Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Knicks vs 76ers-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, right, goes up for a dunk against Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond during the second half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Knicks vs 76ers-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, tries to dunk against Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond during the second half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Knicks vs 76ers-Miles McBride
New York Knicks' Miles McBride, right, and Mitchell Robinson celebrate during the first half of Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Knicks vs 76ers-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George during the first half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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NBA basketball playoffs second-round Game 4 Knicks vs 76ers-Vj Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers' Vj Edgecombe, bottom, goes up for a shot against New York Knicks' Josh Hart during the first half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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