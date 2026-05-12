76ers 114-144 Knicks, NBA Playoffs: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Lead NY To Finals

New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, from left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond and Paul George during the second half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum

1/9 New York Knicks' Ariel Hukporti, right, dunks past Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Edwards during the second half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum





2/9 New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the second half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum





3/9 New York Knicks' Miles McBride reacts after scoring during the second half of Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum





4/9 New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson reacts after scoring during the second half of Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum





5/9 New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, right, goes up for a dunk against Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond during the second half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum





6/9 New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, tries to dunk against Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond during the second half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum





7/9 New York Knicks' Miles McBride, right, and Mitchell Robinson celebrate during the first half of Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum





8/9 New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George during the first half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum





9/9 Philadelphia 76ers' Vj Edgecombe, bottom, goes up for a shot against New York Knicks' Josh Hart during the first half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Philadelphia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum





