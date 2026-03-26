BTS Return To Jimmy Fallon Show: Group Opens Up About Arirang, Hiatus And Reunion

Summary of this article
BTS returns to the Jimmy Fallon show after a hiatus.
Group discusses Arirang album and military break.
Comeback performance and global fan response grow buzz.
BTS returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after nearly four years, marking a major moment in their ongoing comeback. The appearance, which was their first as a full group since 2021, came as part of promotions for their fifth studio album Arirang. During the interview, conversations were centred around their hiatus, reunion and the making of the new album.
BTS on Arirang, hiatus and group dynamics
Reflections on their time apart were also shared during the segment. It was mentioned that the members had missed each other during their mandatory military service, with anecdotes about habits such as snoring and energy levels being discussed in a playful tone. Friendly teasing around cooking skills and physical changes was also seen.
The process behind Arirang was discussed, with it being indicated that the album drew from both personal experiences and cultural roots. The project marks a significant chapter for the group as they step into a new phase following their hiatus.
Performance and fan reactions
Following the interview, a performance of their lead single Swim was delivered on the show. The stage presence and energy were widely appreciated, with fans flooding online platforms with reactions. It was noted in comments that the performance was “great” and that audience support remained strong, reflecting the group’s enduring global appeal.
Comeback momentum continues
The appearance comes on the heels of BTS’ large-scale comeback concert in Seoul, which reportedly dominated Netflix charts across multiple countries. Their return has continued to generate significant traction worldwide, both through live performances and digital engagement.
The group had last appeared on the show during their 2021 takeover, where performances of Butter and Permission to Dance were featured. Their latest appearance signals a full-circle moment as they resume global promotions.