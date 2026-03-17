BTS: The Return Trailer Shows Resilience And Reinvention Of The Band

The trailer uses the song Arirang, a traditional Korean folk song. “#BTS_ARIRANG is about the sorrows of longing,” the group says in the trailer, reflecting their journey from hiatus to reunion. It shows how the seven members gather in the studio to make music. It also shows them confronting difficult questions: how to begin again, how to honour the past without being bound by it, and how to move forward together. There are moments of doubt, insecurities and rediscovery, and how the reunion culminated in the landmark album Arirang. It also features BTS' behind-the-scenes footage, turning fans emotional.