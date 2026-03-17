BTS: The Return Trailer Shows Resilience And Reinvention Of The Band

Summary of this article
BTS and Netflix unveiled the trailer for BTS: The Return, showing their journey after four years.
The documentary will show the reunion and resilience of the septet.
The trailer features the traditional Korean folk song Arirang.
BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will perform their comeback concert at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Plaza on March 21, which will stream exclusively on Netflix, followed by a comeback documentary on the OTT giant.
Titled BTS: THE RETURN, it will premiere before the septet kicks off their Arirang World Tour. Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for the feature-length documentary.
BTS: THE RETURN trailer out
The documentary chronicles the long-awaited return of the boy band, BTS, after completing South Korea’s mandatory military service. The reunion, the ARMY has been waiting for so long, will be a memorable one in pop culture history. The trailer gives us glimpses of the journey that transformed seven Korean members into global icons.
BTS, which debuted in 2013, is one of the most-loved K-pop bands across the world. After completing their military service, the members reunite after four years in Los Angeles to make music together.
The trailer uses the song Arirang, a traditional Korean folk song. “#BTS_ARIRANG is about the sorrows of longing,” the group says in the trailer, reflecting their journey from hiatus to reunion. It shows how the seven members gather in the studio to make music. It also shows them confronting difficult questions: how to begin again, how to honour the past without being bound by it, and how to move forward together. There are moments of doubt, insecurities and rediscovery, and how the reunion culminated in the landmark album Arirang. It also features BTS' behind-the-scenes footage, turning fans emotional.
The documentary is not just the making of BTS' new album, but the band's resilience, brotherhood and reinvention.
Watch the trailer here.
Directed by Bao Nguyen and produced by HYBE and This Machine, BTS: The Return will release on March 27, following BTS: The Comeback Live | ARIRANG on Netflix.