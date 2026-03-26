BTS Jimmy Fallon Controversy: ARMY Slams Show Over Alleged Racist Remark

The BTS Jimmy Fallon controversy has sparked outrage after an alleged racist remark during a show taping, with ARMY calling out cultural insensitivity and mismanagement.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
BTS Jimmy Fallon controversy
BTS Jimmy Fallon controversy over racist remark Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BTS Jimmy Fallon controversy sparked by an alleged racist remark.

  • ARMY criticises cultural insensitivity and shows mismanagement.

  • Debate on BTS representation in Western media resurfaces.

The BTS, Jimmy Fallon controversy has triggered widespread backlash after an alleged racist remark during a recent taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The appearance, which marked BTS’s return to American television following their Arirang comeback, has instead drawn criticism from fans over cultural insensitivity and poor handling of the event.

According to multiple fan accounts from attendees present at the New York taping, a staff member or warm-up comedian was heard asking, “Which one of them is from North Korea?” The remark was widely condemned online, with it being described by fans as “xenophobic” and “deeply inappropriate” in a global entertainment setting.

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Alleged remark sparks outrage among ARMY

The comment was said to have struck a nerve due to its reduction of globally recognised South Korean artists to a geopolitical stereotype. As noted by fans, the division between North and South Korea remains a sensitive and complex issue, making such a remark particularly insensitive.

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It was further pointed out by attendees that the moment felt jarring in what was expected to be a celebratory return for the group. The controversy has since reignited conversations around how non-Western artists are treated in global media spaces.

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Fans allege mismanagement at show taping

Beyond the remark, several attendees described the overall experience as chaotic. It was claimed that fans were held for long hours, had their phones confiscated, and were split into groups, with some watching the performance live and others being directed to separate viewing areas.

Many fans stated that they felt “devastated” and “betrayed”, particularly those who had travelled long distances to attend the taping. The situation was described as a “perfect storm” of mismanagement and insensitivity by those present.

Larger debate on representation resurfaces

The backlash has been led by ARMY, BTS’s global fanbase, which has consistently advocated for fair representation and cultural respect. It has been argued by fans that BTS continues to be “othered” in Western media despite their global success.

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The controversy has also revived past discussions about microaggressions faced by the group. It was noted that leader RM had previously mentioned that such questions had largely stopped, making the incident feel like a step backwards.

As of now, calls for accountability continue online, with fans demanding acknowledgement and greater cultural awareness from global platforms hosting international artists.

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