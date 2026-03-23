BTS Comeback Concert Sparks Backlash And Potential Lawsuits; HYBE Apologises For Excessive Security

BTS comeback concert triggers backlash: Several wedding couples faced disruptions and financial losses due to tight security affecting areas near the concert venue.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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BTS comeback concert
BTS comeback concert controversy Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BTS comeback concert in Seoul was a night to remember, but it also had a downside, causing trouble for citizens due to extreme security measures.

  • Several wedding couples faced disruptions and financial losses due to tight security affecting areas near the concert venue.

  • The growing frustration has sparked talk of possible lawsuits.

BTS Comeback Live: ARIRANG concert held at Seoul’s iconic Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, 2026, was a historic night as it marked the boy band's return to the stage after their nearly four-year hiatus. It was a memorable concert for the ARMY to witness all seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook together. The 60-minute concert included songs from BTS' new album, ARIRANG, and previous hits like Butter, MIC Drop, and Dynamite.

Amidst the celebration of BTS’ comeback concert, the event also sparked backlash over excessive security checks across central Seoul, which affected transport, businesses, and public areas.

Kpop group BTS perform during 'BTS The Comeback Live Arirang' concert in central Seoul, South Korea, March 21, 2026. - | Photo: Pool Photo/Kim Hong-Ji via AP
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Why BTS comeback concert faced backlash

While the fans enjoyed the concert, residents and wedding couples faced logistical difficulties as there were traffic restrictions in the area.

According to several media reports, it was a stressful day for couples who had planned their weddings near the concert area. It also disrupted businesses, which has sparked a debate on social media regarding the BTS live concert, giving rise to speculations of possible lawsuits.

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Security in South Korea was ramped up ahead of the show. A large number of police were deployed across central Seoul. Roads were shut, and subway trains bypassed nearby stations without stopping. The measures were implemented for public safety, but the excessive security made it difficult for the wedding guests to reach venues near Gwanghwamun.

Some couples had to shift their ceremony timings, and many postponed their weddings, causing not only financial loss but also mental stress. One user wrote online, “I spent tens of millions of won preparing for this wedding. Does that not matter just because BTS is performing?”

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Growing anger sparks talk of possible lawsuit

The growing frustration among the locals has given rise to talks of legal action against city authorities due to the financial losses. One user on X said, “Our wedding day gets disrupted for a concert. How is this fair?”

“Seoul City approved this without thinking of citizens. They should be held responsible,” wrote another user. However, there is no confirmation of any official lawsuits as of now.

HYBE apoligises for 'excessive' security

HYBE released an official statement to address the matter. First, they expressed gratitude, stating, “We sincerely thank you for your warm support and consideration for the concert.”

On the security measure, the agency stated, “We apologise to citizens, merchants, workers, and visitors near Gwanghwamun Square and extend our gratitude. To ensure the safe execution of a globally anticipated performance, unavoidable measures like traffic and building controls, as well as searches for hazardous items, were implemented.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to those whose schedules and daily lives were affected,” they added.

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