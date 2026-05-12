Barca Win Spanish Title: Blaugrana Fans Hit The Streets To Celebrate Silverware Success
Goals by Marcus Rashford in the ninth minute and Ferran Torres in the 18th gave Barcelona the victory and an insurmountable 14-point advantage over its fierce rival with three rounds remaining in La Liga. Rashford opened the scoring for the hosts with a wonderfully taken free kick, curling the ball over the wall and into the top corner. Torres added to the lead from inside the area after a flick from Dani Olmo. Fans hit the streets to celebrate the success of their team after lifting the trophy at Camp Nou. A draw would also have been enough for the Catalan club to seal its third league title in four seasons.
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