Barca Win Spanish Title: Blaugrana Fans Hit The Streets To Celebrate Silverware Success

Goals by Marcus Rashford in the ninth minute and Ferran Torres in the 18th gave Barcelona the victory and an insurmountable 14-point advantage over its fierce rival with three rounds remaining in La Liga. Rashford opened the scoring for the hosts with a wonderfully taken free kick, curling the ball over the wall and into the top corner. Torres added to the lead from inside the area after a flick from Dani Olmo. Fans hit the streets to celebrate the success of their team after lifting the trophy at Camp Nou. A draw would also have been enough for the Catalan club to seal its third league title in four seasons.

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Spain La Liga Soccer Blaugrana Fans Hit The Streets
FC Barcelona fans celebrate on the street after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer championship with three rounds to spare, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra
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Spain La Liga Soccer FC Barcelona Champions 2026
FC Barcelona celebrate on the street after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer championship with three rounds to spare, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra
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Barça La Liga Title Celebration
FC Barcelona fans celebrate on the street after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer championship with three rounds to spare, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra
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Spain La Liga Soccer Blaugrana Fans Barça 29th League Title
FC Barcelona fans celebrate on the street after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer championship with three rounds to spare, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra
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Spain La Liga Soccer Spotify Camp Nou Celebration
Surrounded by supporters, FC Barcelona players celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spain La Liga Soccer Barcelona Street Celebration
Surrounded by supporters, FC Barcelona players celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spain La Liga Soccer Barça Bus Parade
Surrounded by supporters, FC Barcelona players celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spain La Liga Soccer Domestic Treble Celebration
Surrounded by supporters, FC Barcelona players celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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FC Barcelona trophy parade
Surrounded by supporters, FC Barcelona players celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spain La Liga Soccer Blaugrana Fans Hit The Streets-Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona players Wojciech Szczęsny, right, and Robert Lewandowski celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spain La Liga Soccer Blaugrana Fans Hit The Streets-Lamine Yamal
FC Barcelona players Lamine Yamal, left, and Raphinha celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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