Barca Win Spanish Title: Blaugrana Fans Hit The Streets To Celebrate Silverware Success

FC Barcelona fans celebrate on the street after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer championship with three rounds to spare, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra

1/10 FC Barcelona celebrate on the street after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer championship with three rounds to spare, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra





2/10 FC Barcelona fans celebrate on the street after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer championship with three rounds to spare, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra





3/10 FC Barcelona fans celebrate on the street after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer championship with three rounds to spare, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra





4/10 Surrounded by supporters, FC Barcelona players celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





5/10 Surrounded by supporters, FC Barcelona players celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





6/10 Surrounded by supporters, FC Barcelona players celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





7/10 Surrounded by supporters, FC Barcelona players celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





8/10 Surrounded by supporters, FC Barcelona players celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





9/10 FC Barcelona players Wojciech Szczęsny, right, and Robert Lewandowski celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





10/10 FC Barcelona players Lamine Yamal, left, and Raphinha celebrate atop a bus after winning the Spanish La Liga title in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





