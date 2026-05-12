Why May 2026 Feels So Slow: Astrology Behind the Energy Shift

The Influence of Saturn: Slowing Things Down

One of the primary reasons behind the slow energy of May 2026 is the strong influence of Saturn (Shani). Saturn is the planet of discipline, karma, delays, responsibility, and long-term lessons. Whenever Saturn becomes dominant astrologically, life tends to feel:

Slower and more serious.

Emotionally heavy.

Focused on responsibilities rather than excitement.

Demanding patience and realism.

Saturn does not encourage impulsive movement. Instead, it asks individuals to pause and examine whether their current path is truly stable and meaningful. This creates the sensation that progress is delayed, even when important inner growth is happening quietly in the background.

During this period, many people may feel mentally tired or emotionally disconnected because Saturn’s energy often removes distractions and forces individuals to confront reality directly.