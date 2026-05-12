PSG 1-0 Brest, Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain On Cusp Of Title Glory After Narrow Win

Désiré Doué’s late goal earned Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 home win over Brest on Sunday and all but sealed a record-extending 14th Ligue 1 title. PSG leads second-place Lens by six points and only needs a draw when they meet in their rescheduled game on Wednesday, after which comes the final round next Sunday. If PSG loses twice and Lens wins both its matches, Lens could mathematically win the title on goal difference but PSG has a far superior goal difference of +44 compared to +29. Doué picked up a pass on the left side of the penalty area and skipped past three players before bending a fine shot into the bottom right corner in the 83rd minute of a mostly dull contest.

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Paris Saint-Germain Vs Brest French Ligue 1 soccer-
PSG's players greet fans after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain Vs Brest French Ligue 1 soccer-Desire Doue
PSG's Desire Doue celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain Vs Brest French Ligue 1 soccer-Desire Doue
PSG's Desire Doue, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain Vs Brest French Ligue 1 soccer-Desire Doue
PSG's Desire Doue (14) scores his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain Vs Brest French Ligue 1 soccer-Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, right, and Brest's Rafael Le Guen vie for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain Vs Brest French Ligue 1 soccer-PSGs Bradley Barcola
PSG's Bradley Barcola, top, is challenged by Brest's Daouda Guindo during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain Vs Brest French Ligue 1 soccer-Goncalo Ramos
PSG's Goncalo Ramos, top, fails to score during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain Vs Brest French Ligue 1 soccer—
Smoke was seen over the pitch after supporters lit flares during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain Vs Brest French Ligue 1 soccer-PSGs Lee Kang-in
PSG's Lee Kang-in, right, attempts a shot on goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain Vs Brest French Ligue 1 soccer-Goncalo Ramos
PSG's Goncalo Ramos, right, tries to block a Brest's goalkeeper Gregoire Coudert's clearance during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain Vs Brest French Ligue 1 soccer-Joris Chotard
Brest's Joris Chotard, left, challenges PSG's Lucas Hernandez during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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