PSG 1-0 Brest, Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain On Cusp Of Title Glory After Narrow Win
Désiré Doué’s late goal earned Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 home win over Brest on Sunday and all but sealed a record-extending 14th Ligue 1 title. PSG leads second-place Lens by six points and only needs a draw when they meet in their rescheduled game on Wednesday, after which comes the final round next Sunday. If PSG loses twice and Lens wins both its matches, Lens could mathematically win the title on goal difference but PSG has a far superior goal difference of +44 compared to +29. Doué picked up a pass on the left side of the penalty area and skipped past three players before bending a fine shot into the bottom right corner in the 83rd minute of a mostly dull contest.
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