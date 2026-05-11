Sujit Bose And The Municipality Recruitment Scam

In one of the high-profile developments in the ongoing probe, Sujit Bose reached the ED office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake on May 1, 2026, accompanied by his son Samudra and lawyers. He was questioned for nearly nine hours following a Calcutta High Court directive, after he had skipped previous summons citing election duties. The agency later issued fresh summons asking him to appear again on May 6 with additional documents. Bose maintained he appeared as a witness and denied any wrongdoing, stating, “Doing business is never a crime. Stealing is a crime.” His establishments and those linked to his family were raided earlier by the ED.