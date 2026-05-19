Cannes 2026 | Sebastian Stan And Renate Reinsve Get Emotional As Fjord Earns 10-Minute Standing Ovation

Sebastian Stan, left, and Renate Reinsve pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Sebastian Stan, left, and Renate Reinsve pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP