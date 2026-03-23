Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara