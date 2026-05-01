Did Infantino Try To Broker Israel-Palestine Peace At FIFA Congress? Watch What Happened

After Palestine Football Association president Jibril Rajoub and Israel governing body vice-president Basim Sheikh Suliman addressed the congress, they were called on stage by FIFA president Gianni Infantino. They stood far apart from each other and Rajoub protested loudly away from microphones before leaving the stage

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Did Infantino Try To Broker Israel-Palestine Peace At FIFA Congress? Watch What Happened
Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub, right, reaches to kiss FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the cheek after speaking as Israel Football Association vice-president Basim Sheikh Suliman, left, watches during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Palestine Football official refused to shake hands with Israeli counterpart

  • Jibril Rajoub called on FIFA to address the Palestine Football Association's allegations that Israel has breached anti-discrimination regulation

  • He confirmed that the PFA is taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Palestine Football Association President Jibril Rajoub refused to shake hands with Basim Sheikh Suliman, the vice president of Israel’s soccer governing body, during a tense moment at the FIFA Congress on Thursday.

After the two men addressed the congress, they were called on stage by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. They stood far apart from each other and Rajoub protested loudly away from microphones before leaving the stage.

Speaking before the congress, Rajoub called on FIFA to address the Palestine Football Association's allegations that Israel has breached anti-discrimination regulation by allowing clubs based in the West Bank settlements.

He confirmed that the PFA is taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after FIFA ruled in March not to suspend Israel over its West Bank clubs. FIFA cited the unresolved and complex legal status of the West Bank.

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But in a separate matter involving an Israeli club, FIFA fined the Israel Football Association $190,000 on disciplinary charges relating to “discrimination and racist abuse,” plus “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play."

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After the two men left the stage at the Vancouver Convention Center, Infantino thanked them for addressing the delegates and made an appeal.

“President Rajoub, Vice President Suliman, let's work together. Let's work together to give hope to the children. Let's work together for that,” Infantino said.

Following the congress, Rajoub gave an impassioned plea, asking whether Israel has “the right to even be part of FIFA.”

“From my side I still respect and follow all the legal procedures through FIFA institutions but I think it's time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned because of the violations of the statutes of FIFA, the human rights,” he said.

Yariv Teper, acting general secretary of the Israel Football Association, would not comment on the specifics of Rajoub's comments but said the IFA would be willing to work with the Palestinian counterparts.

“We are in the FIFA Congress,” Teper said. “Our mission is to promote football and a better future for all regions, and this is our mission.”

Palestinian soccer officials have long argued — including at FIFA annual congresses across the past 15 years, before Infantino was president — that Israel violates statutes by letting teams from settlements in the West Bank play in Israel's national league.

The disciplinary investigation of Israeli soccer also was opened 18 months ago in response to a second objection by the Palestinian federation.

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