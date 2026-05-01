Did Infantino Try To Broker Israel-Palestine Peace At FIFA Congress? Watch What Happened

Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub, right, reaches to kiss FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the cheek after speaking as Israel Football Association vice-president Basim Sheikh Suliman, left, watches during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub, right, reaches to kiss FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the cheek after speaking as Israel Football Association vice-president Basim Sheikh Suliman, left, watches during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP