FIFA World Cup 2026: Italians Feel Embarrassed By Trump Envoy’s Iran Replacement Suggestion

Italian ministers and fans dismissed a suggestion by Donald Trump’s envoy Paolo Zampolli that the Azzurri replace Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2026, calling it “shameful” and “not possible”

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Donald Trump envoy Italy replacing Iran suggestion Italian response
Italy's Moise Kean, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia. | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • US envoy Paolo Zampolli proposed Italy replace Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2026, citing their pedigree as four‑time champions

  • Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti called the idea “shameful”

  • Sports Minister Andrea Abodi insisted qualification must be earned “on the pitch”

Italy fans and officials reacted with embarrassment and dismissal after US President Donald Trump’s envoy suggested that the Azzurri could replace Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The proposal, made by US special envoy Paolo Zampolli, has found little support in Italy.

Earlier, Zampolli told the Financial Times that he had proposed to Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino that Iran be replaced by Italy at the upcoming World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament,” Zampolli said. “With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion.”

Italy Rejects ‘Not Possible’ Proposal

Zampolli’s proposal has brought a wave of negative reactions from Italian officials, with Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti calling it “shameful”.

“Firstly, it is not possible, secondly, it is not appropriate,” Sports Minister Andrea Abodi said. “You qualify on the pitch.”

Former Albania head coach Gianni De Biasi called the idea unrealistic and said that Iran’s replacement, if needed, would likely come from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). “Furthermore, I believe Italy doesn’t need Trump’s support on an issue like this,” he added. “I think we can manage on our own.”

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FIFA Makes Iran Stance Clear

FIFA made its stance clear on Iran’s participation in the World Cup, saying that Team Melli are “coming, for sure”. Iran football federation president Mehdi Taj said, “For now, the decision is for the national team to be fully prepared for the World Cup.”

Iran confirmed their place in the tournament, marking their fourth straight qualification, after a 2-2 draw at home against Uzbekistan. Italy, meanwhile, suffered a loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup qualifiers play-off, missing out on a third consecutive World Cup.

In the unlikely case that Iran do pull out of the tournament, FIFA has the “sole discretion” of choosing the replacement. According to Article Six of the World Cup regulations, “FIFA may decide to replace the Participating Member Association in question with another association.”

The United Arab Emirates, who were beaten by Iraq in the World Cup qualifiers, will be a leading candidate to take Iran’s place if the latter withdraws.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 starts on June 11, with the final scheduled for July 20.

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