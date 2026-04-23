FIFA World Cup 2026: Italians Feel Embarrassed By Trump Envoy’s Iran Replacement Suggestion

Italy's Moise Kean, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia. | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

Italy's Moise Kean, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia. | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut