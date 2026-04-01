Italy Fail To Qualify For World Cup 2026 After Penalty-Shootout Defeat To Bosnia

The defeat added more misery for Italy’s once-proud national team after being eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia, respectively, in the qualifying playoffs for the last two World Cups

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Associated Press
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Italy National Football Team
Italy’s last World Cup knockout match was when it won the title in 2006 by beating France in a penalty shootout. Photo: AP/Armin Durgut
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Italy failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup at the third time of asking

  • The Azzurri lost to Bosnia on penalties

  • Italy become the first former winner to miss three World Cup finals in a row.

One of football's historic powers has reached a once-unfathomable low.

Four-time champion Italy failed to qualify for a third straight World Cup after getting beat in a penalty shootout with 10 men at 66th-ranked Bosnia and Herzegovina in the European playoffs on Tuesday.

Moise Kean scored early on for Italy but then Azzurri center back Alessandro Bastoni was sent off with a direct red card before the break and Bosnia substitute Haris Tabakovic equalized in the 79th to send the game into extra time.

The defeat added more misery for Italy’s once-proud national team after being eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia, respectively, in the qualifying playoffs for the last two World Cups.

The latest ouster means that the 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006 champions will go at least 16 years without even playing a match at football's biggest event.

Italy’s World Cup struggles go back all the way to 2010 and 2014, having failed to advance from its group on both occasions. Although the Azzurri did win the European Championship in 2021.

Italy’s last World Cup knockout match was when it won the title in 2006 by beating France in a penalty shootout.

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The only other World Cup that Italy did not qualify for was in 1958.

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