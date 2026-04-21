Stuttgart Player To Give Beers And Ice Cream To Fans After Leading Bosnia To FIFA World Cup 2026

Bosnia's Ermedin Demirovic celebrates after Bosnia's Haris Tabakovic scored his side's first goal during the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia. | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

Bosnia's Ermedin Demirovic celebrates after Bosnia's Haris Tabakovic scored his side's first goal during the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia. | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut