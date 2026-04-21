Stuttgart Player To Give Beers And Ice Cream To Fans After Leading Bosnia To FIFA World Cup 2026

Summary of this article
Stuttgart’s Ermedin Demirovic intends to fulfil a promise to give free drinks if Bosnia qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026
Demirovic will personally hand out beer at a spring festival and arrange an ice cream truck for children at a training session
He will also donate to VfB Stuttgart’s charitable foundation
Stuttgart forward Ermedin Demirovic is set to reward his club supporters with free beer and ice cream after leading Bosnia and Herzegovina to the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 28-year-old striker had publicly promised to provide drinks for Stuttgart fans if Bosnia qualified for the upcoming World Cup, a pledge that he now intends to fulfil.
“Participating in the World Cup with the Bosnian national team means the world to me; a huge dream will come true this summer,” Demirovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Before the playoff games, I promised to treat VfB (Stuttgart) fans to drinks if I actually made it to the World Cup. And now I want to keep that promise.”
Demirovic added that he will serve beer himself for an hour at the Beim Benz Hofbrau tent at the Stuttgart Spring Festival on Monday. In addition, an ice cream truck will be arranged for children during a public Stuttgart training session.
“While I’m thrilled about participating in the World Cup, it’s very important to me to also think of those who aren’t as fortunate in life,” Demirovic added. “That’s why I’ve decided to financially support the VfB Foundation ‘Brustring der Herzen’ (Chest Ring of Hearts).”
Demirovic, a Muslim, said that he does not drink alcohol as it “goes against my lifestyle” in comments reported by German broadcaster SWR. “But I don’t want to be a party pooper for those who do like to drink it,” he said.
Ermedin Demirovic’s Season So Far
Born in Hamburg, Germany, Demirovic is an international for Bosnia and Herzegovina and has represented his nation 38 times. The former Freiburg and Augsburg forward has been in good form for Stuttgart this season, scoring 12 times and providing four assists in 32 matches.
Stuttgart are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and are vying for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League. They face Demirovic’s former side Freiburg on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Bosnia are set to make their first World Cup appearance since their debut campaign in 2014 after beating Italy in the qualification play-offs. They have been drawn in Group B along with Canada, Switzerland, and Qatar. FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, starts on June 11.