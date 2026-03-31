Bosnia Vs Italy LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-offs: Dzeko, Tonali Start - Check XIs From Zenica

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Live Score: XIs Out
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Live Score: Coach Quotes
Sergej Barbarez, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach: "We have the will to make the nation happy. We know how long we have been in a negative spiral in football, but we can be the ones to break the ice. I'm looking forward to the game against Italy. Our players who play in Italy [Atalanta's Sead Kolašinac and Sassuolo's Tarik Muharemović] will be especially motivated. It's only by winning games like these that you can be successful."
Gennaro Gattuso, Italy coach: "Anyone who does this job lives for nights like these, when you feel the tingling and the tension starts to rise. There's nothing better. If you don't feel like this, it means you should hang up your boots, or if you're a coach, quit. We have missed two World Cups, but you also cannot obsess over that and lose focus because we will need it. I have to instil confidence in the players. We have the ability to achieve our goal."
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Live Score: Match Details
The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, April 1 (18:45 UTC on March 31).
Where is the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff match?
The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff match will be played at the Stadion BIlino Polje in Zenica.