Bosnia Vs Italy LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-offs: Dzeko, Tonali Start - Check XIs From Zenica

Gennaro Gattuso, Italy coach: "Anyone who does this job lives for nights like these, when you feel the tingling and the tension starts to rise. There's nothing better. If you don't feel like this, it means you should hang up your boots, or if you're a coach, quit. We have missed two World Cups, but you also cannot obsess over that and lose focus because we will need it. I have to instil confidence in the players. We have the ability to achieve our goal."