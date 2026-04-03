Gennaro Gattuso Steps Down As Italy Coach Following FIFA World Cup Miss

Italy's coach Gennaro Gattuso walks off the pitch after losing in a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Italy's coach Gennaro Gattuso walks off the pitch after losing in a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP