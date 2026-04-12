Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Summary of this article
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set to clash in the Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 final
Both the players have a chance of going no.1 in the world rankings
Live streaming details and preview available
The Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 final presents a dream scenario as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner face off today with the World No. 1 ranking on the line.
Scheduled for 6:30PM (IST) local time on Court Rainier III, this clash marks their first meeting of the season and a direct battle for the top spot in the ATP standings.
Defending champion Alcaraz reached the final after a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 victory over local favorite Valentin Vacherot. The Spaniard, who also defeated Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final earlier this year, leads their head-to-head 10-6.
However, Sinner enters in peak form, having already swept the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami) this year. The Italian reached his first Monte-Carlo final by dismantling Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4.
The head-to-head history heavily favors Carlos Alcaraz, who leads 11-6 overall (including Challenger matches). On the ATP Tour, the Spaniard holds a 10-6 advantage, including a dominant 4-1 record specifically on clay courts.
While Alcaraz won their last major clay battle at the 2025 French Open, Sinner has been more successful on other surfaces, leading 2-0 on grass. In Masters 1000 tournaments, Alcaraz holds a commanding 5-1 lead.
This final marks their first meeting of 2026, with the World No. 1 ranking at stake.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch?
The Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website as well as the Tennis channel.