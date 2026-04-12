Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

While Alcaraz won their last major clay battle at the 2025 French Open, Sinner has been more successful on other surfaces, leading 2-0 on grass. In Masters 1000 tournaments, Alcaraz holds a commanding 5-1 lead. Get the full preview and live streaming details

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Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner preview Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 mens singles final
File photo of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. | Photo: File
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Summary of this article

  • Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set to clash in the Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 final

  • Both the players have a chance of going no.1 in the world rankings

  • Live streaming details and preview available

The Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 final presents a dream scenario as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner face off today with the World No. 1 ranking on the line.

Scheduled for 6:30PM (IST) local time on Court Rainier III, this clash marks their first meeting of the season and a direct battle for the top spot in the ATP standings.

Defending champion Alcaraz reached the final after a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 victory over local favorite Valentin Vacherot. The Spaniard, who also defeated Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final earlier this year, leads their head-to-head 10-6.

However, Sinner enters in peak form, having already swept the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami) this year. The Italian reached his first Monte-Carlo final by dismantling Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4.

The head-to-head history heavily favors Carlos Alcaraz, who leads 11-6 overall (including Challenger matches). On the ATP Tour, the Spaniard holds a 10-6 advantage, including a dominant 4-1 record specifically on clay courts.

While Alcaraz won their last major clay battle at the 2025 French Open, Sinner has been more successful on other surfaces, leading 2-0 on grass. In Masters 1000 tournaments, Alcaraz holds a commanding 5-1 lead.

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This final marks their first meeting of 2026, with the World No. 1 ranking at stake.

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch?

The Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website as well as the Tennis channel.

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