Assembly Elections 2026: How BJP Tried To Appropriate Bengali Icons

It is in this context that one must examine the BJP’s use of Bengali icons in this election. Almost every non-Bengali BJP leader has frequently invoked Bengali luminaries in their speeches. Mistakes have been made in this process. Just before the election, Amit Shah referred to Bankim Chandra as ‘Bankimda’ in Parliament, causing a stir in Bengal. Amit Shah made similar errors during the campaign, pronouncing Rabindra Sangeet as “Ravishankar” in his speech. Not only mispronunciations but also the distortion of important quotes by Bengali icons has occurred in BJP leaders’ speeches. For example, Yogi Adityanath claimed Swami Vivekananda’s call was, “Give us blood, and I will give you freedom.” It must be said here that, over the years, Bengalis have become somewhat accustomed to such slip-ups during Trinamool Congress rule. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself has a long record of such mistakes—she once sent Rakesh Roshan to the moon, and in a meeting at Sidhu-Kanu Dahar, has called to the dais the relatives of Dahar babu along with the relatives of Sidhu and Kanu. In this year’s election campaign, she has even claimed that Gandhi renounced his knighthood in protest of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Bengalis aren’t really perturbed by such errors anymore. Mamata Banerjee has been accepted by Bengalis with mistakes of this kind. Most of these mistakes happen unintentionally—sometimes due to ignorance, sometimes due to lack of preparation. Sometimes they are just slips of the tongue. Such mistakes quickly become fodder for memes and jokes on Facebook. But honestly, these are harmless errors, not deliberate or malicious. They do not cause any great social or cultural harm. But there is another kind of error that is deliberate, with a deep underlying motive: the desire to appropriate the Bengali icons. In this election campaign, the BJP has systematically repeated this kind of error.