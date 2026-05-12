East Bengal FC 1-1 Punjab FC, ISL: League Leaders Draw Against Shers In Kolkata

Bipin Singh of East Bengal FC during match 66 of the Indian Super League played between EBFC and PFC at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Salt lake in Kolkata on 11th May 2026. | Photo: Special Arrangement

1/5 Bipin Singh of East Bengal FC during match 66 of Indian Super League played between EBFC and PFC at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Salt lake in Kolkata. | Photo: Special Arrangement





2/5 Bijoy V of Punjab FC during match 66 of Indian Super League played between EBFC and PFC at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Salt lake in Kolkata. | Photo: Special Arrangement





3/5 Miguel Ferreira Damasceno of East Bengal FC during match 66 of Indian Super League played between EBFC and PFC at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Salt lake in Kolkata. | Photo: Special Arrangement





4/5 Mohamad Basim Rashid of East Bengal FC during match 66 of Indian Super League played between EBFC and PFC at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Salt lake in Kolkata. | Photo: Special Arrangement





5/5 Daniel Ramirez Fernandez of Punjab FC during match 66 of Indian Super League played between EBFC and PFC at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Salt lake in Kolkata. | Photo: Special Arrangement





