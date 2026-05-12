East Bengal FC 1-1 Punjab FC, ISL: League Leaders Draw Against Shers In Kolkata
East Bengal FC and Punjab FC played out an engaging but goalless draw in their Indian Super League match here on Monday. Despite the lack of goals, both teams created several chances in an open contest that produced 29 attempts and seven saves. The result ensured East Bengal remain at the top of the table with 22 points from 11 matches, while Punjab FC climb to sixth with 19 points from the same number of matches. East Bengal keeper Prabhsukhan Singh was awarded player of the match. Punjab FC made a bright start to the contest and nearly found an early breakthrough in the sixth minute when their captain Dani Ramírez's long-range strike skimmed the near post.
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