Justice, Like A Bribed Person, Favours Those In Power

The bench further clarified the statement saying, “It is open to the child of such marriage to lead evidence to show that he/she was brought up by the mother who belonged to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe. By virtue of being the son of a forward caste father he did not have any advantageous start in life but on the contrary suffered the deprivations, indignities, humilities and handicaps like any other member of the community to which his/her mother belonged. Additionally, that he was always treated as a member of the community to which her mother belonged not only by that community but by people outside the community as well.” Needless to say that Rohit’s suicide letter as well as the letter written to the Hyderabad Varsity Vice-Chancellor in December 2015 unquestionably proved that all through his life he suffered the deprivations, indignities, humilities and handicaps like any other member of the Mala community. Riyaz, the best friend of Rohit, in one of his interviews, also stated that Rohit and his siblings had to live like untouchables in Anjani Devi's house, their shelter after they were abandoned by their father. Protesting against the findings of the Roopanwal commission, Rohit's brother Raja had already put it on record that they lived like Dalits, “We lived like Dalits. We were raised in a Dalit community. Yes, my father was from a backward class, but whatever we know is from our experience of living like a Dalit. We have been discriminated against all our lives. Rohith referred to this in his letter too.” Thus, the recommendation of the District Level Scrutiny Committee of the Guntur District Collector is not legally binding.