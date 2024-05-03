National

'Rohith Vemula Not A Dalit', Police Says In Case Closure Report Giving Clean Chit To Accused BJP Leaders, V-C

Telangana Police have filed a closure report before a local court in its probe into the death of Hyderabad University student Rohith Vemula, claiming he was not a Dalit and died by suicide as he feared that his "real identity" would be discovered.

Advertisement

File image
Rohith Vemula died by suicide in 2016. Photo: File image
info_icon

Giving a clean chit to former Vice Chancellor of Hyderabad University and BJP leaders named in the case, Telangana Police have filed a closure report before a local court in its probe into the death of student Rohith Vemula, claiming he was not a Dalit and died by suicide as he feared that his "real identity" would be discovered.

The Cyberabad police that investigated the case informed the court that Rohith Vemula did not belong to Scheduled Caste and that he was aware of it, according to a news agency PTI report.

Rohith Vemula died by suicide in 2016.

null - null
How I killed Rohith Vemula

BY S. Anand

Advertisement

"The deceased had multiple issues worrying him which could have driven him to commit suicide," the closure report said.

"In addition to this, the deceased himself was aware that he did not belong to Scheduled Caste and that his mother got him a SC certificate. This could be one of the constant fears as the exposure of the same would result in a loss of his academic degrees that he earned over the years and be compelled to face prosecution," the closure report stated

The closure report absolved former Hyderabad University Vice Chancellor Appa Rao and BJP leaders, including the then Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister Smriti Irani, former MLC N Ramachander Rao and ABVP leaders.

Advertisement

Police action during a protest over Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula's death by suicide - null
Caste In Campus: From Rohith Vemula To Darshan Solanki, Caste Discrimination Linked To Student Suicides

BY Madhur Sharma

Further, the report said, "Despite best efforts, no evidence could be found to establish that the actions of the accused have driven the deceased to commit suicide."

The then UoH vice-chancellor Appa Rao Podile and incumbent Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya were among the accused.

Rohith Vemula's death had become a massive political controversy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi taking on the central government in Parliament and the then Union HRD (Ministry of Education of India) Minister Smriti Irani slamming alleged attempts to project it as a caste battle.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates