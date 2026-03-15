Keralam Assembly Polls 2026: Congress In Do-Or-Die Fight, Left Seeks To Retain Relevance

Since the government led by Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre, the BJP’s vote share in Lok Sabha elections in Kerala has steadily increased. However, the party has struggled to translate that support into Assembly victories — a trend seen in both the 2016 and 2021 elections. According to the 2024 Lok Sabha estimates, the BJP was ahead in about 11 Assembly segments. Yet in the recent local body elections, although the party managed to win the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, its vote share declined compared with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This time, however, the party hopes to win at least three to five seats.