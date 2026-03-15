Environment Ministry Supports 10-Member Expert Panel for Uniform Aravalli Hills Definition

The Aravalli Hills, as seen from the Sun temple at Galta ji, in Jaipur, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. The Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance its Nov. 20 directions that accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges. It also directed that until further orders, no permission shall be granted for mining in the 'Aravalli Hills and Ranges', as defined in the Aug. 25, 2010, FSI report, without its prior permission. | Photo: PTI

The Aravalli Hills, as seen from the Sun temple at Galta ji, in Jaipur, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. The Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance its Nov. 20 directions that accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges. It also directed that until further orders, no permission shall be granted for mining in the 'Aravalli Hills and Ranges', as defined in the Aug. 25, 2010, FSI report, without its prior permission. | Photo: PTI