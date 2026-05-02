China Vs Japan LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Place In Final At Stake As Arch-Rivals Take On Each Other

Japan women will take on China women in the semi-finals of the Uber Cup 2026 at Horsens, Denmark. File Photo

China Vs Japan LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semi-final of the Uber Cup 2026 between CHN and JPN on Saturday, April 30, 2026, at Horsens, Denmark. Defending champions China (16-time winner) will be up against 6-time winner Japan in the best-of-four match of the Uber Cup 2026. While China enter favorites with players such as Chen Yu Fei and Jia Yi Fan, Japan is a strong contender to challenge the Chinese hegemony with their players led by Akane Yamaguchi. China eased past Malaysia 3-0 in the quarter-final to make it to the semis, while Japan secured a 3-1 win over Thailand to reach the top four. Both teams met in the final back in 2021, where the Chinese got the better of the Japanese 3-1 to clinch the title for themselves. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

2 May 2026, 12:34:42 pm IST China Vs Japan LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Who Are Semi-Finalists People's Republic of China

Japan

Indonesia

Republic of Korea

2 May 2026, 11:54:44 am IST China Vs Japan LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Match Details Matches Singles: Zhi Yi Wang Vs Akane Yamaguchi

Doubles: Sheng Shu Liu/Ning Tan Vs Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto

Singles: Yu Fei Chen Vs Tomoka Miyazaki

Doubles: Yi Fan Jia/Shu Xian Zhang Vs Arisa Igarashi/Kai Nakanishi

Singles: Yue Han Vs Riko Gunji