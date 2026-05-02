BAN Vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Kiwis Eye Win To Level The Series Against Bangla Tigers

BAN Vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Check out the live score and play-by-play highlights of the third and final T20I of the three-match series between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday, May 2

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Vikas Patwal
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BAN Vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd T20I
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday, May 2. X/Bangladesh Cricket
BAN Vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20 International between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, May 2. The hosts are currently leading the three-match T20I series by 1-0 as they won the first T20I comprehensively by 6 wickets with 2 overs to spare, while the second match got washed out. The Kiwis can't win the series but they will definitely strive hard to draw it by winning the final T20I, so they could head back home with some consolation win as they already lost the ODI series before it by 2-1. Towhid Hridoy was the pick of the players for Bangladesh in the fdirst T20I, who took BAN home with a magnificent fifty, while Katene Clarke and Dane Cleaver registered half-centuries for NZ in the same match. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
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BAN Vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series on the FanCode app and website.

BAN Vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

Venue: Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Captains: Nick Kelly (NZ), Litton Das (BAN)

BAN Vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Greetings!

Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of the 3rd and final T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

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