Indonesia Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Semis: Putri Kusuma Wardani & Co Look For Spot In Final

Image used for representative purpose. PTI

Indonesian women's badminton squad will look for a spot in the finals when they face South Korea in the semi-finals of the 2026 Uber Cup. Putri Kusuma Wardani and her contingent must pass in the women's doubles event. The meeting between Indonesia and South Korea will take place at the Horsens Forum, Horsens, Denmark, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. These two will meet for the first time since 2024 Uber Cup semi-final which took place in Chengdu, China. At that time, Indonesia narrowly won 3-2 over Korea. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the semi-final between IDN women and SK women on Friday, May 2, 2026, at Horsens, Denmark

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2 May 2026, 12:34:18 pm IST Indonesia Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Semi-Finalists People's Republic of China

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