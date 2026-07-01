Afghanistan Strikes ISIS Bases in Pakistan as Taliban Govt Warns 'We'll Target Every Threat'

The Afghan Air Force targeted alleged ISIS hubs in Saranan in Balochistan's Pishin district, Shah Salim Valley in Chitral, and Kambar Khel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Taliban government claimed the precision strikes caused heavy casualties to ISIS members planning sabotage operations against Afghan civilians, with no civilian casualties reported.
The Afghan Defence Ministry issued a stern warning to Pakistan, declaring it will target any location that poses a threat to Afghanistan's national security.
The Afghan Ministry of Defence has struck alleged ISIS bases inside Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, stating the sites were planning attacks against Afghan civilians. The retaliatory airstrikes targeted Saranan in the Pishin district of Balochistan, the Shah Salim Valley in Chitral and Kambar Khel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, TOLOnews reported.
The Taliban stated the strikes aimed to neutralise immediate threats. ISIS used the targeted sites to coordinate sabotage operations and attacks against civilians in Afghanistan.
Targeting Terrorist Coordination Hubs
The Taliban stated the precision strikes caused heavy casualties and significant material losses to ISIS while resulting in no civilian casualties. A school in the Saranan area, which sources informed TOLOnews was being used by ISIS members and "agents of chaos and violence", was among the primary targets. Sources added that the strikes were ongoing and that several ISIS members and individuals affiliated with the group had reportedly been killed.
The Afghan Defence Ministry warned Pakistan: "We will target every location that poses a threat to our security." The ministry stated: "The air forces of the Afghan Ministry of Defence tonight conducted airstrikes on an ISIS joint centre and elements of evil and corruption in the Saranan area of Pushin district, Balochistan province."
Escalating Cross Border Tensions
Tensions had already spiked. Pakistan recently launched its second cross-border aerial assault along the frontier. According to UNAMA, the bombardment left at least 28 civilians dead and 49 wounded, with the agency warning of rising casualties as hospitals treated victims.
Disputes over casualties remain. Islamabad informed that its operations eliminated at least 29 militants. However, the Taliban administration stated the Pakistani strikes killed at least 38 civilians.
Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harbouring militants responsible for planning attacks inside its territory. The Taliban deny the allegations, stating militancy is Pakistan's internal issue.
India Condemns Pakistan Aggression
India on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory, describing the attacks as a "blatant act of aggression" and warning that they posed a "direct threat" to regional peace and stability.
The Ministry of External Affairs stated: "India strongly condemns Pakistan’s air-strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability."
The ministry added: "It reflects Pakistan’s persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders."