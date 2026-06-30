India Condemns Pakistan Air Strikes on Afghanistan as Blatant Act of Aggression

The Karachi Rangers headquarters attack earlier in the week triggered the cross-border escalation. That incident resulted in the deaths of three Pakistani soldiers and three attackers. Security forces arrested one injured Afghan suspect. Banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for that attack. The injured suspect told investigators that he was an Afghan national and that the attack had been planned in Afghanistan with the assistance of a militant based in the bordering district Bajaur, security sources said.