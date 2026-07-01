In the Strait of Hormuz, Iran Draws Firm Red Lines Amid Tense US Negotiations

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, remains the world’s most critical energy chokepoint. Roughly a fifth of global oil and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas transit through it daily. Iran’s position at its northern shore gives it strategic leverage that it has leveraged in past crises and continues to assert today. In the context of 2026 hostilities — which included US and Israeli actions, Iranian retaliatory measures, temporary closures, and naval blockades — the strait became a focal point of confrontation, leading to disrupted shipping, rising oil prices, and heightened global economic concerns.