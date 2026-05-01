Protecting The Hills And Forests Is No Crime

According to a villager, “We were all asleep at night when around 2 AM I heard loud banging on the door of my neighbor. He is our leader. We thought there dacoits trying to break open. So we ran out and yelled at everyone that we were being attacked by dacoits. By the time people gathered, we relaised there were 200-300 policement – some in full uniform and some in half uniform. Those in half uniform chased us and broke open doors of houses. Our leader’s house was attacked and raided. Many ran up the hill to hide in the forest. The group was armed with knives, batons and sticks. Each time they dragged out a person, villagers would surround and tried to prevent them from being dragged out by the crowd. There was continuous abuse from the police and the private persons accompanying them. The latter were helping the police identify houses. Whenever a house member was was dragged out and taken from the village to the main road, family members got nabbed as they tried to prevent it. This continued till 7 AM in the morning. By then, most of them had disappeared and only 30 policemen remained. If we have done something wrong, we can apologize and take responsibility but why should the police come in the middle of the night and torture us.”