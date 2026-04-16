The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan Unveils New Trojan Horse Footage At CinemaCon

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan unveiled new footage from The Odyssey at CinemaCon.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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The Odyssey
The Odyssey footage unveiled at CinemaCon Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Christopher Nolan showed The Odyssey footage at CinemaCon.

  • It showed the film's Trojan Horse sequence at the event.

  • The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic, with Matt Damon playing the Greek king of Ithaca.

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film The Odyssey, based on Homer's Greek epic poem, is scheduled to release in theatres and IMAX in the United States on July 17, 2026. Produced by Universal Pictures and Syncopy, the epic drama stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, among others. It has reportedly been shot across Greece, Italy, Morocco, Iceland, and Scotland.

The trailer for The Odyssey was unveiled last year. On Wednesday, at CinemaCon, Nolan showed some new footage from his forthcoming film during Universal’s presentation.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey trailer - YouTube
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Trailer Offers Glimpses Into The Tale Of Strenuous Journey Of The Greek King

BY Garima Das

The Odyssey's new footage at CinemaCon

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new footage showed Damon’s Odysseus, king of Ithaca, speaking with Calypso (Charlize Theron), who's kept him hostage on her island for seven years after the Trojan War.

In the footage, Odysseus asks Calypso, “How long have I been here, Calypso? I don’t remember anything before Troy. Did I have a wife, children, a son? If I had a son, how old would he be now?” as clips of younger Odysseus with his son (played by Holland) and wife (played by Hathaway) appear on screen.

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It is then cut to the Greeks hiding inside a wooden horse during the Trojan War to enter the city of Troy and win the war. The Trojan Horse is seen in the sea, and the men fighting inside for their lives, not to be drowned. They come to the city and launch an attack, led by Damon and Jon Bernthal.

At the event, Nolan was honoured with a compilation video of his past work, for which he received a standing ovation. “Why The Odyssey? It’s a story that has fascinated generation after generation for 3,000 years; it’s not a story, but the story. I wanted to grab the exciting opportunity of bringing it to a modern cinema audience,” said the Oscar-winning director.

Christopher Nolan faces backlash for shooting The Odyssey in Western Sahara - Instagram
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Benny Safdie, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst, and Travis Scott round out the cast of The Odyssey.

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