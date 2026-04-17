Prithviraj Sukumaran Confirms Lucifer 3: 'Have Never Backed Down From A Project Just Because Of Controversies'

Lucifer, headlined by Mohanlal, is one of the most successful film franchises in Malayalam cinema. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the first instalment, which released in 2019, saw Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Abram. The second instalment, L2: Empuraan, hit the theatres in 2025 and emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, and was later beaten by Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.