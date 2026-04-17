Prithviraj Sukumaran Confirms Lucifer 3: 'Have Never Backed Down From A Project Just Because Of Controversies'

Summary of this article
Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an update on Lucifer 3.
The actor said he has never backed out of any project just because of controversies.
Lucifer, headlined by Mohanlal, released in 2019, followed by second instalment, L2: Empuraan in 2025.
Lucifer, headlined by Mohanlal, is one of the most successful film franchises in Malayalam cinema. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the first instalment, which released in 2019, saw Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Abram. The second instalment, L2: Empuraan, hit the theatres in 2025 and emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, and was later beaten by Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.
Following its release, L2: Empuraan sparked controversy as the right-wing organisations took offence at the scenes depicting the 2002 Gujarat riots. and also demanded a boycott.
Prithviraj on Lucifer 3
Prithviraj has confirmed that Lucifer 3 will release, but he is not in a position to say when. “I have never backed down from a project just because of controversies,” the actor said while addressing the media in Kochi, Onmanorama reported.
“While some people may not have appreciated the film, it does not change my commitment to the work. Even when I travel, I meet people eager to learn about the third instalment. The challenge, of course, is when I can pull it off.”
He also said that Mohanlal's time is also a major challenge, and the Aadujeevitham star has several directorial commitments to other producers, which he has to complete before working on Lucifer 3.
Prithviraj plays a cameo role in Tovino Thomas' latest period action drama Pallichattambi. At the event, when he was asked about his views on working in movies with political elements, he said, “If a political narrative is crucial to the story and serves its purpose, I certainly have no issue with that.”
About Empuraan controversy
Following the protests and ban demand over the controversial scenes, the makers did “voluntary modifications” and also got it re-censored. As per the final CBFC certificate, 24 scenes were subjected to cuts/changes and a total of 2 minutes and 8 seconds were deleted from the original version.
Lucifer 3 will have Mohanlal’s son Pranav playing a young Khureshi.