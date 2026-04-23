Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Akshaya Hariharan Alleges Vote Cast In Her Name

Tamil Nadu elections 2026 have sparked controversy after actor Akshaya Hariharan alleged that someone else cast a vote in her name. The incident has raised concerns about voter verification and polling irregularities during the ongoing elections.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Tamil Nadu Elections
Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Akshaya Hariharan Vote Row Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Tamil Nadu elections 2026 see Akshaya Hariharan allege vote already cast.

  • Actor claims voter impersonation due to a mismatched photo despite correct details.

  • Alternate tender vote cast, but concerns raised over transparency and verification.

The Tamil Nadu elections 2026 have come under fresh scrutiny after actor Akshaya Hariharan alleged that her vote had already been cast by someone else. Sharing her experience publicly, she claimed that the incident left her with no option but to file a complaint and use an alternative voting process.

Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Akshaya Hariharan alleges voter impersonation

Akshaya Hariharan explained in a video that she had travelled to her designated polling booth after checking details online, only to be informed that a vote had already been recorded in her name. It was stated by her that the voter list contained correct personal details, but the photograph matched another individual.

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The actor further questioned the verification process, suggesting that proper checks should have been conducted before allowing a vote to be cast. The situation, as described by her, pointed to a possible case of voter impersonation during the Tamil Nadu elections 2026.

Complaint filed, alternate vote cast

After raising concerns at the polling station, it was shared by Akshaya that she was permitted to cast a tender or challenge vote. However, dissatisfaction was expressed regarding the process, as she felt it lacked transparency and clarity.

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It was also mentioned that the ballot was handled manually, which made her question whether it would be counted with the same weight as an electronic vote. In a follow-up note, she urged voters not to miss their chance, stressing the importance of participating in the electoral process despite such setbacks.

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The incident has drawn attention online, especially as several prominent figures, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Dhanush, were seen casting their votes across the state.

The polling for Tamil Nadu elections 2026 took place on April 23, with authorities yet to respond publicly to the allegation.

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