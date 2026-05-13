Vijay Wins Trust Vote With 144 MLAs, TVK Secures Majority In Tamil Nadu

TVK’s effective tally in the House stood at 105 after Vijay vacated one of the two Assembly seats he had won in the election, while Speaker JCD Prabhakar did not participate in the vote. Photo: PTI; Representative image

TVK’s effective tally in the House stood at 105 after Vijay vacated one of the two Assembly seats he had won in the election, while Speaker JCD Prabhakar did not participate in the vote. Photo: PTI; Representative image