Kharge Announces Congress’s ‘Five Guarantees’ for Assam, Targets BJP Govt

Referring to Sarma's Congress roots, Kharge said, "He was born and raised with us, but he betrayed us. No one should vote for such a person." Contrasting Sarma with the state Congress president and the opposition alliance's chief ministerial candidate Gaurav Gogoi, the veteran leader said, "Here is a youth leader with whom I have worked and who has a clean image." Kharge also referred to an old X post of the chief minister, in which he had mentioned the caste system among Hindus, and said, “Sarma had said that Dalits are born to serve. He later deleted the post, but it shows his mindset. The BJP has made such a person a chief minister." He accused Sarma's government of intimidating people and creating a fear psychosis among them. "Sarma threatens people by putting them in jail who oppose him. Uses bulldozers," Kharge claimed.