Kharge Announces Congress’s ‘Five Guarantees’ for Assam, Targets BJP Govt

At a rally in Lakhimpur, the Congress chief promised welfare measures for women, healthcare and land rights while accusing the BJP of corruption and divisive politics.

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Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo: PTI/File
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  • Kharge unveiled Congress’s “five guarantees”, including unconditional monthly cash transfers for women, ₹25 lakh health insurance for families, land pattas for 10 lakh indigenous people and ₹1,250 pension for senior citizens.

  • He promised justice within 100 days in the Zubeen Garg death case and said the pledges form a blueprint for Assam’s “complete transformation”.

  • The Congress chief accused the BJP-led state government of corruption and divisive politics, while backing Gaurav Gogoi as the opposition alliance’s chief ministerial face.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced his party's "five guarantees" for poll-bound Assam, with a focus on women's welfare, healthcare for all, land rights and justice in the Zubeen Garg death case.

Additionally, he attacked the state's BJP-led government, charging it with widespread corruption and trying "to fill the coffers" of its Delhi leaders and their families.

Speaking at a rally in Naoboicha, Lakhimpur district, Kharge outlined the party's "five guarantees," which include an unconditional monthly transfer of funds into each woman's bank account and an extra Rs 50,000 in support for women who want to start or grow a business.

"Our transfer will be unconditional. It will not be like what the BJP government is doing, where women are asked to be members of their party," he said.

The Congress, which is looking to wrest power from the BJP in the state, pledged Rs 25 lakh cashless health insurance for all families, permanent land pattas for 10 lakh indigenous people and Rs 1,250 per month for senior citizens of the state.

A dedicated department will also be established to oversee matters concerning the elderly, Kharge said.

"We also pledge to ensure justice in the Zubeen Garg death case within 100 days of Congress coming to power," he added.

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The Congress president described the "five guarantees" as the party's "blueprint for a complete transformation of Assam".

He added that the party's pledges address the needs of every section of society, including youth, farmers, small entrepreneurs, tea garden workers and women.

Kharge claimed that the Congress governments in Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh have carried out all of their election-related pledges and that his party will keep all of its promises to the Assamese people.

The Congress president accused the BJP-led Assam government of widespread corruption, claiming that even the relatives of the officials of the ruling party are implicated in corruption.

"Just one family in Assam has 12,000 bighas of land. Land has been given to Adani and Ramdev. Government land is being looted," he alleged.

Claiming that the BJP was "using its 'double engine' in Assam to loot and fill the coffers of its leaders in Delhi", Kharge said, "Ali Baba and 40 thieves must be stopped. Ali Baba is sitting in Delhi, while his 40 thieves are scattered across various places." 'Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves' is a story which is part of the 'One Thousand and One Nights', a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seeking support for such a corrupt government" was another point of criticism.

Kharge took Modi over his postponed trip to Manipur, a province plagued by ethnic strife, claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the one who "walked through the violence-hit state" to connect with its citizens.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was referred to as "nakli' (fake) CM" by the Congress president, who also noted that Sarbananda Sonowal led the BJP in the 2021 elections.

"But after the elections, Sarma removed tribal leader Sonowal to grab the Assam CM's chair," he claimed.

Referring to Sarma's Congress roots, Kharge said, "He was born and raised with us, but he betrayed us. No one should vote for such a person." Contrasting Sarma with the state Congress president and the opposition alliance's chief ministerial candidate Gaurav Gogoi, the veteran leader said, "Here is a youth leader with whom I have worked and who has a clean image." Kharge also referred to an old X post of the chief minister, in which he had mentioned the caste system among Hindus, and said, “Sarma had said that Dalits are born to serve. He later deleted the post, but it shows his mindset. The BJP has made such a person a chief minister." He accused Sarma's government of intimidating people and creating a fear psychosis among them. "Sarma threatens people by putting them in jail who oppose him. Uses bulldozers," Kharge claimed.

"The BJP and its allies are engaging in divisive politics to create rifts in society. The chief minister of this state is infamous nationwide for his hate speech," Kharge claimed.

In contrast, the Congress ideology is based on the teachings of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, who showed the path of equality and humanism, the party president said. "The ideology of the RSS and the BJP is steeped in discrimination." Kharge also recalled the legacy of Congress leadership in the state, from the first chief Gopinath Bordoloi to Tarun Gogoi, and urged people to strengthen the party and bring it to power.

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