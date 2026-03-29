Amit Shah: BJP Stopped Infiltration in Assam, Illegal Immigrants Must Be Sent Back

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the BJP government has stopped infiltration in Assam in the last 10 years, but this is "not enough", as each illegal immigrant must be sent back to their countries.



He accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral registers in many states to "protect infiltrators" while speaking at an election rally in the Sonitpur district's Dhekiajuli assembly constituency.