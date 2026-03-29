Amit Shah: BJP Stopped Infiltration in Assam, Illegal Immigrants Must Be Sent Back

Summary of this article
Shah claimed the BJP government has stopped infiltration in Assam over the past decade but said every illegal immigrant must still be deported.
He alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress oppose the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to shield infiltrators, and asked Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi to clarify his stand.
Urging voters to back the BJP, Shah said re-electing Himanta Biswa Sarma would ensure an “infiltrator-free” Assam along with peace and development.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the BJP government has stopped infiltration in Assam in the last 10 years, but this is "not enough", as each illegal immigrant must be sent back to their countries.
He accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral registers in many states to "protect infiltrators" while speaking at an election rally in the Sonitpur district's Dhekiajuli assembly constituency.
''Rahul Gandhi and company are opposing SIR to protect infiltrators," he alleged.
Claiming that "Assam state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi wants to protect infiltrators", the BJP leader asked him to clarify his stand on the issue.
''The Congress, during its rule, did not take the nation's security seriously, and encouraged terrorists from Pakistan to kill people in our country," he alleged.
Shah claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a tough stand against terrorists.
"The BJP government has stopped infiltration in Assam, but this is not enough. Each illegal immigrant must be sent back," Shah said.
He called on the populace to support the BJP in the next assembly elections to reinstate Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief minister, ensure peace and development, and rid Assam of infiltrators.
The 126 assembly constituencies will hold elections on April 9, and the results will be tallied on May 4.