Pinarayi Vijayan Calls Rahul Gandhi And Congress BJP’s ‘B-Team’ In Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Rahul Gandhi of lacking political understanding and acting as the BJP’s B-team. Vijayan rejected collusion claims and pointed to Congress alliances with BJP in Kerala and other states.

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Rahul Gandhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala CM statement
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Photo: PTI; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Rahul Gandhi of lacking understanding and calls Congress the BJP’s B-team.

  • Vijayan cites Congress opposition to AAP in Delhi and failed alliances in Haryana and Bihar as proof of helping BJP win.

  • Vijayan claims Congress has long allied with BJP in Kerala to defeat LDF ahead of assembly elections.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of lacking political understanding and acting as the BJP’s ‘B-team’.

According to PTI, Vijayan’s remarks came a day after Rahul claimed that the alleged lack of action by central agencies against Vijayan in various corruption cases was proof of collusion between the LDF and the BJP.

Responding to queries from reporters at a press conference in Kothamangalam, the chief minister said, "Though he (Rahul) is a national leader, the fact is that he lacks the understanding that a regional leader has. He does not try to understand anything clearly. Also, he does not learn from experience.

"These are not traits that befit a political leader. How can there be so much decline in an important figure in the Congress? All this shows that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress in India are the B-team of the BJP." The stand that Rahul is taking is in accordance with this position, the CM added.

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PTI reported that Rahul, on Wednesday, had said at a Congress-led UDF election event that opposition leaders across the country were attacked and cases registered against them for fighting against the BJP. However, the corruption cases against Vijayan were going nowhere and this was an indication of the collusion between the LDF and the BJP.

Hitting back, Vijayan pointed out that in Delhi, Rahul and the Congress had sought the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor policy corruption case. But Kejriwal was later acquitted and it was a "blow to the face" of the BJP and the Congress, including Rahul, the CM said.

He also noted that the Congress, instead of joining forces with the AAP to defeat the BJP in Delhi, opposed Kejriwal’s party, leading to the saffron party’s victory there. Similarly, in Haryana and Bihar, the Congress’ inability to take forward an alliance against the BJP led to the saffron party’s victory in assembly polls in those states as well, Vijayan claimed.

"All this shows that the Congress is helping the BJP win and is acting as its partner," he contended.

Reported PTI, Vijayan further said that it was the Congress which for decades has had an alliance with the BJP in Kerala to defeat the LDF. He said that from the time of EMS Namboodiripad, the Congress has been allying with the RSS and then Jansangh party and now the BJP, to gain power in the southern state.

"Both the Congress and the BJP have the same mindset," he claimed.

Therefore, the Congress leader’s allegation of an alliance between the CPI(M) and BJP was just "an anticipatory bail" in view of their impending defeat in the upcoming assembly elections, the CM said.

Rahul and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had claimed at the UDF election event that there was a "secret deal" between the CPI(M) and the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

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